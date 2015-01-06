Video: Damian Lillard Outscores Lakers In Final Five Minutes For The Win

#Portland Trail Blazers
01.06.15 4 years ago

The Lakers had the Blazers on the ropes on Monday night, leading 73-70 after three quarters and 83-76 with 5:55 left in the game. But Damian Lillard scored 16 of his game-high 39 points in the fourth quarter — including the go-ahead layup with 36 seconds left — as Portland pulled out a 98-94 win over a Lakers team missing Kobe Bryant.

“He saved out butts again,” Chris Kaman said after the game.

With a little less than six minutes left and the Blazers trailing by seven, LaMarcus Alridge pulled Lillard aside and told him it was Lillard time, in effect:

“LA was just like, ‘We’ve got to get it going, we’ve got to take over the rest of the game,'” Lillard said, recalling the moment. “He said, ‘I’m with you, let’s do it.’ And I said, ‘I’m with you.'”

The guard out of Weber State scored 16 of Portland’s final 22 points, going 5-of-8 from the field and 3-of-5 from downtown in the final session. His fourth quarter explosion included this go-ahead bucket with under a minute remaining:

He’s turned into a beast in fourth quarters this year, and leads the NBA in points during the final session:

Lillard finished with 39 points on 12-of-21 shooting, six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block. But it was his ability to take over down the stretch that won it for the Blazers:

Is Lillard the most clutch player in the game today?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Portland Trail Blazers
TAGSDAMIAN LILLARDLatest NewsLOS ANGELES LAKERSPORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 22 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP