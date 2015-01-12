Video: Dennis Schröder Nonchalantly Celebrates Make Before Ball Goes In

01.11.15 4 years ago 2 Comments

There’s so much fun to be gleaned from the Atlanta Hawks’ rapid ascent to the NBA elite. Perhaps chief among them in our opinion, though? The ongoing development of whiz-kid Dennis Schröder. Watch Atlanta’s 21 year-old dynamo celebrate a three-pointer late in his team’s win over the Washington Wizards by nonchalantly turning and shaking his head – before the ball goes in the basket.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Swag.

Schröder scored 10 points and dished four assists in his team’s big win.

(GIF via r/nba user ddaylewis)

