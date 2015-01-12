Video: Dennis Schröder Nonchalantly Celebrates Make Before Ball Goes In

There’s so much fun to be gleaned from the Atlanta Hawks’ rapid ascent to the NBA elite. Perhaps chief among them in our opinion, though? The ongoing development of whiz-kid Dennis Schröder. Watch Atlanta’s 21 year-old dynamo celebrate a three-pointer late in his team’s win over the Washington Wizards by nonchalantly turning and shaking his head – before the ball goes in the basket.
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
Swag.
Schröder scored 10 points and dished four assists in his team’s big win.
(GIF via r/nba user ddaylewis)
What do you think?
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Dennis Schroder is the best backup point guard in the league who deserves a starting gig and minutes.
I think Isaiah Thomas might have something to say about that, but Schroder is Rondo-like and growing in confidence. It will be interesting to see where his career goes in the next two years.