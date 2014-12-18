Dwight Howard Knocks Out Rocky The Mascot With A Kick To Head

Maybe Dwight Howard was pissed he was pissed he had to play an extra five minutes in Denver last night. Whatever the reason, he did not take kindly to Denver Nuggets mascot >Rocky and let him know with a high kick to the face.

Obviously Rocky is getting some flopping lessons, but this is still a cold move by Dwight:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

(@cjzero; H/T Nuggets Ink)

