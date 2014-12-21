Video: Dwight Howard Leads Fast Break, Finishes It With Alley-Oop Jam

#Dwight Howard
12.20.14 4 years ago

Okay, so Dwight Howard isn’t quite Russell Westbrook here. But how many other hulking centers could complete this sequence? Watch the Houston Rockets big man lead the break before dishing off to Patrick Beverley and finishing what he started with an alley-oop jam from James Harden during his team’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Point God.

You’re turn, Al Horford.

