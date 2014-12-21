Video: Dwight Howard Leads Fast Break, Finishes It With Alley-Oop Jam

Okay, so Dwight Howard isn’t quite Russell Westbrook here. But how many other hulking centers could complete this sequence? Watch the Houston Rockets big man lead the break before dishing off to Patrick Beverley and finishing what he started with an alley-oop jam from James Harden during his team’s game against the Atlanta Hawks.
//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js
Point God.
You’re turn, Al Horford.
What do you think?
Any player has to have at least some degree of open floor ball handling ability, especially a NBA player. All my ballers know a good number of guys at any given spot, rec league, church league, intramural league, grade school and so on who’re Nate Robinson size who can’t even handle the ball in a layup line, yet bitch the live long day if anyone other than them handles or shoots the ball.