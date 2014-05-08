Video: This Fan Spoof Of NBA 2K14 Glitches Is Amazing

Everyone hates video game glitches. We might laugh about it, but deep down… everyone hates them. With that being said, we guarantee you laugh at this: a complete, real life rundown of all the glitches in NBA 2K14.

YouTube account JesserTheLazer has done this before, but they’ve perfected it on their second try. In this one, you see the charge cheese, the patented swish from behind the backboard, the spin move steal and many more. Too perfect.

[RELATED: Kevin Durant announced as cover athlete of NBA 2K15]

