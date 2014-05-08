Video: This Fan Spoof Of NBA 2K14 Glitches Is Amazing

Everyone hates video game glitches. We might laugh about it, but deep down… everyone hates them. With that being said, we guarantee you laugh at this: a complete, real life rundown of all the glitches in NBA 2K14.
YouTube account JesserTheLazer has done this before, but they’ve perfected it on their second try. In this one, you see the charge cheese, the patented swish from behind the backboard, the spin move steal and many more. Too perfect.
[RELATED: Kevin Durant announced as cover athlete of NBA 2K15]
via Bleacher Report
What do you think?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
In this one, you see the charge cheese, the patented swish from behind the backboard, the spin move steal and many more. Too perfect. [num.to]
Please oh please let the developers at 2K see this. If everyone else is frustrated with this sort of game play, maybe they can focus on these issues instead of adding other layers of fluff that do nothing to fix the GAME !!!
one of things i cant stand is when ur guarding someone without the ball. dribbler comes close to u, so u wanna flash some help defense… but nope.. my player is LOCKED onto the guy i was guarding. no matter what direction i push/pull i am LOCKED onto this person. gets me frustrated so much.
oh and sometimes i just wanna poke at the ball on defense.. not full on lunge 6 feet in that direction.
im just nitpicking tho.. overall the game is great. but the little things that u see over and over again start to get on ur nerves sometimes, thats all.
Good call jaceking. I agree that the fact the game moves your players out of position, ignores inputs and then does not allow you to go to where you want to on the floor is one of the main problems with the game. Am hoping 2K is watching this video now.