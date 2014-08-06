Video: Dimtry Krivenko Shuts Down FIBA 3×3 World Tour Dunk Contest

08.06.14

The 2014 3×3 World Tour – endorsed by FIBA – kicked off in Manila on July 19 and is scheduled for five other masters before wrapping the tour up in Tokyo for the finals in October. The 3×3 World Tour provides an international stage for amateur streetballers from across the globe to showcase their talents in a 3×3-team format. Ten thousand dollars is up for grabs for the winning 3×3 team at on each World Tour stop.

A major highlight for the fans during each of the World Tour stops is the dunk contest. After all, who doesn’t love watching some thrilling and innovating slams? And with $2,000 on the line, you know the creativity of these dunkers is at a boiling point.

During the Beijing Masters this past weekend, Zhiyuan Ai and Yanmiao Zhu represented China well with some nice hops, but Dmitry ‘Smoove’ Krivenko stole the show – and eventually the entire contest – with his trademark “Game Over” jam, which entails throwing a no-look alley-oop pass to himself over his back and finishing between the legs.

The next 2014 FIBA 3×3 World Tour stop will be in Chicago on August 15-16. For more info about the 3×3 World Tour stage in Chi-Town, including schedule info, click HERE.

(video by 3x3planet)

