Video: Gerald Green’s Incredible Alley-Oop Dunk

In case you missed it in Smack over the weekend, Gerald Green can still jump really, really high. Minnesota’s Jermaine Taylor is still probably recovering after finding himself at the base of a rocket launch. We need to note Ben Hansbrough‘s perfect pass from out of bounds, but really, when you can jump like Green, any pass looks perfect.

Is Green the best dunker in the NBA?

