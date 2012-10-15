Video: Gerald Green’s Incredible Alley-Oop Dunk

#Video
10.15.12 6 years ago

In case you missed it in Smack over the weekend, Gerald Green can still jump really, really high. Minnesota’s Jermaine Taylor is still probably recovering after finding himself at the base of a rocket launch. We need to note Ben Hansbrough‘s perfect pass from out of bounds, but really, when you can jump like Green, any pass looks perfect.

Is Green the best dunker in the NBA?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSBen HansbroughDimeMagGERALD GREENINDIANA PACERSvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP