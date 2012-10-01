Video: Harrison Barnes Unboxes The NBA 2K13 Dynasty Edition

10.01.12 6 years ago

NBA 2K13 is only hours away, and after showing you the full repertoire of dunks, sneakers and celebrations the game will have, here’s your first look ever at the unique Dynasty Edition. Harrison Barnes does the honor in this video. The footage features an in-depth look at the contents of the Dynasty Edition, which along with NBA 2K13 includes the all-new All-Star add-on downloadable content, a custom NBA 2K13 full-sized Spalding basketball designed by Art of Basketball, exclusive 2K Sports Ink’d earbuds from Skullcandy, and an NBA 2K13 basketball-textured controller skin from Skinit.

Will you get the Dynasty Edition?

