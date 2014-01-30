Video: Hedo Turkoglu Dances From Turkey To The Los Angeles Clippers

If you’re unfamiliar with the player who made three-point shooting power forwards a thing that would make opposing teams very uncomfortable, then you should go look at footage of Hedo Turkoglu in the 2009 playoffs when the Magic and Dwight Howard made the Finals. Still, Hedo will forever be known for his love of pizza and his close resemblence to Tas Melas of The Starters. Watch Hedo dance his way from Turkey to LA to play for the Clippers.

