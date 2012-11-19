Video: Houston’s Terrence Jones Bulldozes Jodie Meeks With A Facial Dunk

Halfway through this play Sunday night at Staples Center, Dwight Howard points to Laker teammate Jodie Meeks â€” slightly ahead of him â€” motioning where Meeks needs to be to cut off Terrence Jones in the open court. Meeks never got there in time. Without anyone to stop him, the Rockets’ rookie blew up Meeks with the full facial slam.

Three springs ago I watched Jones do something similar to an overmatched suburban guard from south of Portland at the Oregon state tournament. The dunk was as eye-opening as it was inevitable; after all, Jones was a 6-8 position-less player headhunting the overwhelmed teenagers of his opponent. I’m not sure anyone expected this dunk at Staples Center, however.

