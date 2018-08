“Incredible” is a good place to start with this. To keep score, Jamal Crawford goes behind his back, fakes a pass one way and then basically tosses a blind alley oop to DeAnadre Jordan with Chris Kaman in his face – all within about five feet of total court space. Just awesome:

By the way, JC has put together quite a highlight reel so far this season.

