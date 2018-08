Utah’s defense has been able to force Houston’s James Harden into a number of contested shots Saturday night. He had no problem, however, when Gordon Hayward got in his face to contest a fast-break slam. Harden crushed (just listen to the rim audio) a lefty cock-back dunk on the break right over the Jazz guard’s head.

