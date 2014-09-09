Video: James Harden’s No-Look Alley-Oop To Manimal

Team USA was a little off in the first half of their quarterfinal game against Slovenia today during the FIBA World Cup in Spain, and only held a slight — for them — 49-42 lead at the half. Their offensive rebounding powered them through the poor shooting and they secured a 119-76 win going away in the second half, including a fun no-look alley-oop from James Harden to Kenneth Faried.

Harden had Anthony Davis running in the left wing on this play and looked towards him before finding Faried cutting down the right side of the lane for the pretty alley-oop.

Faried finished with 14 points (5/9 shooting) and 10 rebounds in 20 minutes of action, continuing to be the engine for the American low-post dominance. Harden started the game 0-for-9 from the field in an uncharacteristically inefficient showing before finishing strong and putting up 14 points on 4-for-14 shooting, 2-of-2 from deep and 4-for-5 from the stripe.

