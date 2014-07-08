Video: Jonas Valanciunas Tries Teaching Raptors Dancers Lithuanian Moves

Raptors 6-11 big man Jonas Valanciunas finished his second year in the NBA when Toronto was eliminated from the first round of the playoffs after a brutal Game 7 home loss to the Nets. During the offseason, the 22-year-old center decided it was time to show the Raptors dance team his native Lithuanian moves and wardrobe.

After averaging 11.3 points and 8.8 rebounds in a little over 28 minutes a night in his sophomore campaign, maybe the Raps dance team can incorporate some of these moves to give Jonas a little taste of home next season.

We’re not sure how Toronto’s global ambassador, Drake, feels about the Lithuanian vibe, but as long as it doesn’t include any lint, he’s probably on board.

