Video: Josh Howard’s Crazy Offseason Workout

#Video
10.09.12 6 years ago

Josh Howard went through a swift fall from grace over the last few years. From public admissions of Mary Jane use to injuries to leaving Dallas and becoming forgotten about in D.C., the one-time All-Star lost all of his juice. Now, he’s one of the few remaining free agents left that still offers value, and says he’s drawn interest from the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Bobcats, and San Antonio Spurs. Check out this video to see what he’s doing to be ready when the call comes.

Where will he play this year?

