Video: Josh McRoberts Looks Like A Harlem Globetrotter

#Video
04.04.12 6 years ago

Behind the back. 360. Turnaround shovel shot from almost the three-point line? Yeah, I could see someone doing that at a Harlem Globetrotter event. But here’s Josh McRoberts doing it in an NBA game. I want to give him credit for it, but it sort of feels like he screwed up, got himself in a bad spot and then just got lucky in the end. But maybe that’s the point?

Was this luck or skill?

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDimeMagJOSH MCROBERTSLOS ANGELES LAKERSvideo

