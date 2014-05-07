Video: Kawhi Leonard Finishes Tony Parker Give-And-Go With The Hammer

The Spurs turned the late game tonight into another blowout. Many thought the younger Blazers would be running all over San Antonio after the Spurs were stretched to a Game 7 on Sunday against Dallas, but as this Kawhi Leonard give-and-go with Tony Parker shows, Popovich’s boys got plenty of rest in the regular season.

No Spurs starter averaged over 30 minutes a night this season, which has never happened before, so when the playoffs started they’ve got the legs to run and gun with even the most athletic teams in the league. The Blazers found that out in a 116-92 shellacking during Game 1 of their best-of-seven Western Conference Semifinal.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Parker led the way again with a game-high 33 points and nine assists after leading the Spurs on Sunday in a Game 7 stomping of the Mavs.

We’re already missing the first round with all these blowouts to start the second.

(GIF via @_MarcusD_)

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.