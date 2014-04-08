Video: Kentucky’s James Young Obliterates Huskies With Monster Jam

#GIFs
04.08.14 4 years ago

Yes, the Huskies won the 2014 National Championship last night, defeating the Kentucky Wildcats and their overrated, then underrated, coterie of freshman — led by possible lottery selection Julius Randle. And yes, there was a bizarre rumor that Wildcats coach John Calipari was headed to the Lakers. But all we could do was marvel at the oomph with which James Young threw down this slam on the Huskies midway through the second half.

It was one shining moment in an otherwise difficult night for the Wildcats faithful.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#GIFs
TAGS2014 NCAA TOURNAMENTCOLLEGEgifsJames YoungKENTUCKY WILDCATSUCONN HUSKIESUniversity of ConnecticutUNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP