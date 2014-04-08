Video: Kentucky’s James Young Obliterates Huskies With Monster Jam

Yes, the Huskies won the 2014 National Championship last night, defeating the Kentucky Wildcats and their overrated, then underrated, coterie of freshman — led by possible lottery selection Julius Randle. And yes, there was a bizarre rumor that Wildcats coach John Calipari was headed to the Lakers. But all we could do was marvel at the oomph with which James Young threw down this slam on the Huskies midway through the second half.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It was one shining moment in an otherwise difficult night for the Wildcats faithful.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.