We recently crowned Kevin Durant as the 19th-best dunker in the NBA. After seeing him demolish JaVale McGee last night on this play, we might need to reconsider. The NBA’s leading scorer put in 32 to close in on a scoring title but yet still couldn’t deliver a W. He has to be happy with this one though.

Does this make KD’s top five best dunks?

