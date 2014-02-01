Video: Kevin Martin With The Facial On Tayshaun Prince

When you think of Kevin Martin, you think of his odd slanted shooting motion, and the gaggle of free throws he used to draw as the primary scoring option for the Kings and the Rockets. Or you think of how lopsided the James Harden trade worked out for Houston (sorry K-Mart, but it’s true). But you also think of three-pointers because, despite the awkward form, he’s hit them at better than 38 percent for his career. So his two-handed slam in the mug of Tayshaun Prince on Friday night might make you re-evaluate his athleticism.

Now part of this is Ricky Rubio spotting Martin on the backdoor cut, but when Prince rotates over Martin jump stops into a two-handed blast right in Prince’s face. Tayshaun is getting up there in age, which could account for how helpless he looked trying to defend Martin, but this was filthy regardless of Prince’s advanced age.

Unfortunately for Martin and the ‘Wolves, the streaking Grizzlies won their fifth game in a row and their 10th out of their last 11. Z-Bo had 26 and 12, which was enough to overcome Kevin Love‘s team-high 28 points and 16 rebounds.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.