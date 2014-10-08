Video: Kyle Lowry’s Spinning No-Look Bank Shot

10.08.14

Every now and then, when a player hears a whistle, they’ll throw up a prayer in the hopes of drawing the foul plus the shot. During last night’s preseason game between the Kings and Raptors, Toronto PG Kyle Lowry had his prayer answered in the form of this whirling, no-look bank shot — plus the foul.

You can see Lowry draw the foul by going hard into the lane, only to turn mid-air and throw the ball in the general vicinity of the basket once he hears that whistle. It banks true, and DeMarcus Cousins‘ expression says it all.

Lowry scored a game-high 25 points (9/14 shooting), and backcourt mate DeMar DeRozan added 23 of his own (9/15), but it wasn’t enough to overcome Boogie’s 19 points to lead a well-rounded Kings attack to a 113-106 preseason win.

Still, Lowry had the shot of the game, and it’s no small wonder Raptors GM Masai Ujiri told reporters he’d never trade Lowry — who he signed to a four-year, $48 million contract this past summer.

