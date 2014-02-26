Video: Kyrie Irving Shake N’ Bake Past Two Raptors

02.25.14 4 years ago

Kyrie Irving was showing off his handle again Tuesday night. The Raptors were in town, holding down the No. 3 seed in the East, with Cleveland at the No. 10 spot, barely ahead of the woeful Knicks in the Eastern Conference. So Cleveland’s 99-93 loss was a big blow so late in the season against a Conference rival. With all the disappointment in Cleveland this season, at least we get to watch Kyrie slice and dice defenses like he did during one play after the jump.

We’ll discuss this more tomorrow, but it’s a tough time to be a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball fan.

What do you think?

