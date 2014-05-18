Video: Lance Stephenson Bullet Pass & ‘Bron Post-Up

05.18.14 4 years ago

We didn’t think the quote Lance Stephenson gave yesterday was the smartest decision in the world, but we also didn’t think he’d shied away from his challenge with Dwyane Wade, either. While Wade was 6-for-9 for 13 points and two assists in the first half, Stephenson was 6-for-7 with four dimes and three rebounds. It’s. On.

Here Stephenson yo-yo’s the dribble above a high screen the Heat just stymied. It seems like he’s over dribbling, but Sir Lancelot spots C.J. Watson cutting backdoor on Norris Cole and rifles in the assist.

Next he takes LeBron down on the block and bullies him inside. You read that right. He has enough torque to bang ‘Bron’s body before putting in the leftie scoop. This is really hard to do, and Stephenson made it look astoundingly easy.

