Video: Lance Stephenson Rises For Vicious Power Dunk Over Larry Sanders

10.29.14 4 years ago

Lance Stephenson’s first game as a Charlotte Hornet hasn’t gone as planned. Born Ready didn’t score until the third quarter of his team’s regular season debut against the Milwaukee Bucks, but perhaps Stephenson’s second basket will be what gets him going. Watch Lance gather with a power dribble before rising for a vicious poster dunk on elite rim-protector Larry Sanders.

Sick.

The Hornets will need a lot more plays like this from Stephenson if their opening night performance is any indication of how they’ll do this season. The Bucks have flat-out dominated Charlotte since the first quarter, and Lance’s struggles are among many reasons why.

