Video: LeBron James Is Introduced In First Game Back With Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers held an open scrimmage earlier this week, and only begin their exhibition portion of the 2014-2015 season today against Maccabi tel Aviv. So this is technically the second time LeBron James has been introduced to Quicken Loans Arena, and it’s technically not the first time, either.

But who cares for semantics? This is LeBron playing an official, meaningless game in Cleveland! And here’s how the crowd reacted to his return for the first time:

Not bad. But it will be much, much louder when James and the Cavs open their home, regular season slate on October 30 against the Chicago Bulls.

