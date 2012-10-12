Video: LeBron James Puts Down The Best Dunk Of The Preseason

It isn’t so much the physics of LeBron James‘ putback dunk in China on Wednesday — how did he get his body in that position so quickly? — but how easy he made it look. It’s preseason, who really cares, so this is LeBron’s time to riff freely and this is his stab at improvisation. For 95 percent of the basketball-playing public, it would mean a halfway decent crossover and a try at a complicated layup. For LeBron, it’s a reverse putback slam.

