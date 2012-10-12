Video: LeBron James Puts Down The Best Dunk Of The Preseason

#Video #LeBron James
10.12.12 6 years ago

It isn’t so much the physics of LeBron James‘ putback dunk in China on Wednesday — how did he get his body in that position so quickly? — but how easy he made it look. It’s preseason, who really cares, so this is LeBron’s time to riff freely and this is his stab at improvisation. For 95 percent of the basketball-playing public, it would mean a halfway decent crossover and a try at a complicated layup. For LeBron, it’s a reverse putback slam.

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagLeBron Jamesvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP