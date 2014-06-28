Video: Little Kid Smokes Nick Young Going 1-On-1

If you’re of the right mindset, you can always count on Nick Young to bring a smile to your face. Just a short time ago, Swaggy uploaded a video to his Instagram featuring a one-on-one battle with what appears to be one of his little campers. The little tyke got the better of him in the most amazing way possible.

Young captioned the below video: “👀 Ok he got me lol” because Nick Young is probably the coolest camp counselor of all time. He’s also sporting a t-shirt with his self-proclaimed moniker adorning the front.

The fact the kid bamboozled him so thoroughly with the Dream Shake is just icing on the cake for us.

