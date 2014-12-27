Video: Louisville’s Chris Jones Commits Flop Of The Year In Loss To Kentucky

12.27.14 4 years ago 4 Comments

Flops don’t get worse than this. That the officials fell for it only adds insult to (nonexistent) injury. Watch Louisville’s Chris Jones wildly flail backwards and grab his face as Kentucky’s Dakari Johnson mildly swings his elbows – several clear inches from Jones’ face.

Awful – and Johnson was called for an offensive foul, too.

But the basketball gods were clearly watching Jones’ antics. Kentucky beat Louisville 58-50 and the sophomore took 15 shots to get his 13 points.

(GIF via BroBible)

