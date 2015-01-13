Taking A Charge On Five-Star Recruit Malik Monk Didn’t Work Out So Well

#Video
01.13.15 4 years ago 2 Comments

This poor high school defender. It’s hard to tell if he’s standing outside the restricted area in the video we saw, but someone tried to draw a charge on five-star recruit Malik Monk. If you’re unfamiliar with Monk, he’s a class of 2016 freak whose name you should probably remember. This unknown HS defender sure will.

Monk just punks ’em:

Here’s another angle:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Remember kids, if any part of your body/foot is within that tiny semi-circle under the basket — otherwise known as the restricted area — then you’re liable to get smashed on.

(H/T Uproxx)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGShigh schoolMALIK MONKvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP