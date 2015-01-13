Taking A Charge On Five-Star Recruit Malik Monk Didn’t Work Out So Well

This poor high school defender. It’s hard to tell if he’s standing outside the restricted area in the video we saw, but someone tried to draw a charge on five-star recruit Malik Monk. If you’re unfamiliar with Monk, he’s a class of 2016 freak whose name you should probably remember. This unknown HS defender sure will.

Monk just punks ’em:

Here’s another angle:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Remember kids, if any part of your body/foot is within that tiny semi-circle under the basket — otherwise known as the restricted area — then you’re liable to get smashed on.

(H/T Uproxx)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.