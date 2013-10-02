Video: Media Day Trick Shots From A Pair Of Denver Nuggets

Jordan Hamilton and Quincy Miller of the Denver Nuggets showed off a couple of trick shots during NBA Media Day earlier this week. While it’s not really preparing for the season, any time you can toss the ball off the wall directly into the hoop, we’re glad someone was filming.

Hamilton is entering his third year in the NBA out of Texas, but he’s still behind Danilo Gallinari and Wilson Chandler on the depth chart in Denver. Miller finished his first season in the NBA after coming out of Baylor in 2012, and he’s behind even his trick shot partner on the depth chart. But the ball doesn’t care about their place in the team’s rotation, it’ll do whatever they ask of it as long as they ask nicely.

