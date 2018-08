With Madden NFL 13 releasing today, we’ll probably be stuck on that for a while. But NBA 2K13 will be here before you know it – it’s barely more than a month away. We’ve already seen some cool control developments, and now here is a look at the All-Star Weekend events. It sounds like you’ll need to preorder the game to get access to these modes.

