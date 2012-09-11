Video: NBA Stars Name The Biggest Sneakerheads They Know

If you’re an NBA star, you have the money and shoe contract access to get nearly any sneaker you could ever want. So it would seem to take quite a bit to stand out among your peers as one of the biggest sneakerheads in the (literal) game. After a summer of putting out hilarious ads with NBA stars Kevin Love, Chris Bosh, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, Foot Locker turned the camera back on the stars and asked, who’s the biggest sneakerhead you know?

