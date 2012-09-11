Video: NBA Stars Name The Biggest Sneakerheads They Know

#James Harden #Russell Westbrook #Video #Carmelo Anthony
09.11.12 6 years ago

If you’re an NBA star, you have the money and shoe contract access to get nearly any sneaker you could ever want. So it would seem to take quite a bit to stand out among your peers as one of the biggest sneakerheads in the (literal) game. After a summer of putting out hilarious ads with NBA stars Kevin Love, Chris Bosh, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, Foot Locker turned the camera back on the stars and asked, who’s the biggest sneakerhead you know?

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#James Harden#Russell Westbrook#Video#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYCHRIS BOSHFOOT LOCKERJAMES HARDENKEVIN LOVERUSSELL WESTBROOKvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP