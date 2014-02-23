Video: Nene Ties Career-High & Slams Game-Winner

There were two heroes in Washington on Saturday night. The first was John Wall, who hit the go-ahead bucket to give the Wizards a lead over the Pelicans inside of a minute remaining. Then there was Nene, who tied his career-high with 30 points on the night, including a posterization of Greg Stiemsma. But it took both their efforts to finally win the game with 0.3 seconds remaining.

Perhaps it was the hype surrounding second-year stud Anthony Davis because Nene was fantastic in the win, shooting 13-for-19 from the field for 30 points to go with seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. Nene also found time to muscle past Davis and obliterate Siemsma on this flush:

Davis was pretty good too, scoring 26 on 11-of-18 shooting from the field along with 11 boards. The Brow also knocked down two big free throws with seven-seconds remaining to give the Pellies a 93-92 lead.

On the possession before, it had been Wall that put the Wiz ahead on a finger-roll, but with seven-seconds left, following Davis’ clutch free throws, the Pellies clung that 93-92 lead.

That’s when Wall went to work. He stutter-stepped past Brian Roberts into the paint, and forced Jeff Withey to rotate over to stop him from another layup. But that rotation left Nene open, and Wall flipped the ball to him for the game-winning flush.

Here’s Nene’s career-night capped off by the game-winner:

