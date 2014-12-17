Video: Nets-Heat In Rain Delay At Barclays Center Due To Leak From Ceiling

You read that right: a rain delay at an indoor sporting event. Due to a leak from the Barclays Center ceiling dripping water onto the court, tonight’s game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets has been temporarily suspended in the late first quarter.

Here’s video of the leak:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

And here’s how the professionals at billion dollar Barclays Center are dealing with the problem for now:

Nets general manager Billy King has now gone over to assess the leak. A photo posted by Tim Bontemps (@timbontemps) on Dec 12, 2014 at 5:19pm PST

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

The Heat lead the Nets 24-21 with 1:27 left in the first quarter.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.