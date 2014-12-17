Video: Nets-Heat In Rain Delay At Barclays Center Due To Leak From Ceiling

#Miami Heat
12.16.14 4 years ago

You read that right: a rain delay at an indoor sporting event. Due to a leak from the Barclays Center ceiling dripping water onto the court, tonight’s game between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets has been temporarily suspended in the late first quarter.

Here’s video of the leak:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

And here’s how the professionals at billion dollar Barclays Center are dealing with the problem for now:

Nets general manager Billy King has now gone over to assess the leak.

A photo posted by Tim Bontemps (@timbontemps) on

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

The Heat lead the Nets 24-21 with 1:27 left in the first quarter.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat
TAGSbarclays centerBROOKLYN NETSDimeMagMIAMI HEAT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP