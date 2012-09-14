Video: New NBA 2K13 Trailer Shows The Matchup We All Want

09.14.12 6 years ago

Even if we all know the 1992 Dream Team vs. 2012 Team USA argument is fatally flawed and impossible to find consensus on, we all secretly want to put the teams together in a time machine and watch what happens anyway. NBA 2K13’s newest trailer does just that, and it’s incredible to watch, even virtually, how Larry Bird would cover Kevin Durant, or the changes in how the point guard position is played by Russell Westbrook facing John Stockton. We’ve known for quite a while that the game would have the Dream Team as a playable option, but even seeing a glimpse of Kobe guard MJ is a part of that matchup we’ve all been waiting to see.

The game drops Oct. 2.

What do you think?

