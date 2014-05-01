Video: The Next LaMarcus Aldridge Is Going To Texas Next Year

Top recruit Myles Turner officially committed to Texas yesterday afternoon, continuing in a long line of high-profile recruits that Rick Barnes has brought to Austin. Turner is a 7-0 big man with shooting range and strong defensive instincts, and is rated the No. 2 prospect by the ESPN 100.
While many are already labeling him the next Kevin Durant–and Turner himself told us he’s a big KD fan–we think there’s a better comparison. There’s another seven-footer in this class that reminds us of Durant. Instead, Turner looks like he’ll be the next LaMarcus Aldridge (all three attended Texas), which isn’t a bad thing considering Portland’s All-Star is currently averaging 29.8 points per game in the playoffs, second only to LeBron.
How good will he be?
