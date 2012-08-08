Video: Nicolas Batum Punches Juan Carlos Navarro In Groin

#Olympics #France #Video
08.08.12 6 years ago

Since when did Nicolas Batum become a tough guy? We guess this is what happens when you are on the verge of an upset in the Olympics, and then your entire team completely shuts down in the fourth quarter. Batum didn’t shoot well, missing nine of 12 shots, and by the time he rocked Juan Carlos Navarro in the balls with a nasty clubbed fist, the game was over. How did he justify it? He told Yahoo! Sports’ Adrian Wojnarowski, “I wanted to give him a good reason to flop.”

What type of punishment should he receive?

