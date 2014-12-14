Video: Ohio State’s Sam Thompson Soars For Vicious Inbounds Alley-Oop

The only thing even close to as awesome as Sam Thompson’s vicious lob dunk? Reactions of his teammates and the Buckeyes’ crowd. Watch Ohio State’s high-flying senior soar for an epic alley-oop dunk off an inbounds pass versus Morehead State.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Bounce!

Thompson had 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the Buckeyes’ 87-71 win.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.