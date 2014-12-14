Video: Ohio State’s Sam Thompson Soars For Vicious Inbounds Alley-Oop

12.13.14 4 years ago

The only thing even close to as awesome as Sam Thompson’s vicious lob dunk? Reactions of his teammates and the Buckeyes’ crowd. Watch Ohio State’s high-flying senior soar for an epic alley-oop dunk off an inbounds pass versus Morehead State.

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

Bounce!

Thompson had 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the Buckeyes’ 87-71 win.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSCOLLEGEohio stateSam Thompson

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP