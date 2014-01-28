Video: Patrick Patterson Picks The Pass & Nails The Game-Winner

The Toronto Raptors were without their leading scorer in DeMar DeRozan, and Paul Pierce had his best performance as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, but the game came down to the final dramatic seconds of regulation when an unsung spoiler emerged out of a game that appeared over.

With 12 seconds left and the Nets up by one, the Raptors’ Patrick Patterson, who finished with 15 points off the bench, stole the inbounds pass from Deron Williams. He immediately dished it off to Kyle Lowry, and got the ball back to drain the go-ahead jumper with six ticks left on the clock.

Pierce, who scored 33 points in the game after his emotional return to Boston the other night, came up short in an attempt to beat the buzzer on the other end. The 104-103 win gave the Raptors a two and a half game lead over the Nets for the lead in the Atlantic Division.

