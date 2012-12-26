Video: Pau Gasol Buries the Knicks With a Two-Hand Slam

This huge Pau Gasol drive and finish sealed the fate of the New York Knicks in L.A. today:
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
How you could want to trade a seven footer that can control the high post with those passing skills and with that basketball IQ Is beyond me. Give him some post ups while Howard is on the bench to keep him happy…ijs