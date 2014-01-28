Video: If Jimmy Kimmel Helps, Paul George Might Enter The Dunk Contest

Pacers star and starting All-Star wing Paul George made his first appearance on late night television Monday night by appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live for ABC. During their back-and-forth, the subject of the Slam Dunk Contest was broached, and George capitulated a bit after earlier reports he declined an invite. Except, he’ll only do it if Jimmy comes with him.

The two ended up discussing that epic 360-degree windmill George threw down in a game. After George asked Kimmel if he should compete. Kimmel smartly said, “I don’t know that you could top dunking like that in a game.” We don’t either.

But George countered, saying, “I think if you were to help meâ€”” As Kimmel interjected, “I would love to help you.”

George continued, “If you were in it, I’d have a shot at winning.”

Kimmel appeared baffled, but was game all the same, telling George, “If I was in it? Ok, yeah let’s come up with something.”

George was derisive after appearing in the Slam Dunk competition two years ago, saying that winning had more to do with getting big-name celebrities then throwing down the best dunks. He told the Indianapolis Star (by way of USA Today):

“(Not to) take nothing away from the dunk contest, [but] it was a joke. I guess whoever had the biggest celebrity involved in their dunk was going to be the winner. I guess I should have tried to reach out to some people.”

It looks like now that he’s starting in the All-Star Game for the first time (he came off the bench for last year’s game), he feels comfortable asking to get a star involved. If we see Jimmy Kimmel down in the Big Easy, we’ll make sure to inform everyone George might be dunking on Saturday night.

(video via BTB)

