Video: Paul Millsap Spins For The Tomahawk Slam

When Al Horford went down for the season after tearing his right pectoral muscle late in December, many wrote off the Hawks’ chances at snagging home court in the first round of the Eastern playoffs. But last summer’s surprisingly cheap acquisition (way to go Danny Ferry), Paul Millsap, has stepped up, and the Hawks have been .500 without Horford, which in the East means hosting a playoff series. On Friday night, Millsap showed off his skills with a gorgeous spin move to the baseline before throwing down a ferocious tomahawk slam.

Paul didn’t stuff the stats (just 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting), but seven Hawks scored in double-figures during a blowout of the Sixers. Millsap’s play in Horford’s absence, not to mention an improved three-point stroke (though it’s fallen off in the last month) led to Paul’s first first All-Star selection as an Eastern reserve this past Thursday. With plays like the one above, we can see why.

