Video: Relatively Spry Paul George Plays One-On-One… Against His Dog

And the remarkable recovery of Paul George from an early August compound fracture continues. After surprising by walking without crutches or a boot at media day three weeks ago and taking easy three-pointers at his team’s practice facility yesterday, the Indiana Pacers superstar took a huge step in his rehabilitation on Tuesday – by playing one-on-one against his dog.

Buckets!

This is just the latest indication that PG-13’s recovery from that horrific injury is ahead of schedule. And considering George’s hint from early this month that he could play late in the 2014-2015 season, the impressive mobility shown here lends further credence to that optimism.

Whether he ends up returning this season or otherwise, it’s still thrilling to see George move unencumbered so soon after surgery. We just hope he gives the pup a chance next time around.

