Video: Relatively Spry Paul George Plays One-On-One… Against His Dog

#Paul George #Instagram
10.21.14 4 years ago

And the remarkable recovery of Paul George from an early August compound fracture continues. After surprising by walking without crutches or a boot at media day three weeks ago and taking easy three-pointers at his team’s practice facility yesterday, the Indiana Pacers superstar took a huge step in his rehabilitation on Tuesday – by playing one-on-one against his dog.

When ya mans want that one on one #GodSpeed

A post shared by Paul George (@ygtrece) on

Buckets!

This is just the latest indication that PG-13’s recovery from that horrific injury is ahead of schedule. And considering George’s hint from early this month that he could play late in the 2014-2015 season, the impressive mobility shown here lends further credence to that optimism.

Whether he ends up returning this season or otherwise, it’s still thrilling to see George move unencumbered so soon after surgery. We just hope he gives the pup a chance next time around.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul George#Instagram
TAGSDimeMagINDIANA PACERSinstagramPAUL GEORGE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP