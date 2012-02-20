Video: Ricky Rubio’s Sick No-Look Pass

You know how we’ve seen so much crazy stuff from Blake Griffin on the basketball court that he has to do something outrageous to really get people’s attention? We’re already approaching that point with Ricky Rubio‘s passing ability. Rubio makes multiple passes every night that few people in the world can duplicate, but it’s quickly becoming the norm.

The Rubio pass in this clip from last night’s game against Philly is sick – and we’re pretty sure we’ll get some comments saying it’s boring. It’s because you’re used to his remarkable skills:

