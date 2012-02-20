Video: Ricky Rubio’s Sick No-Look Pass

You know how we’ve seen so much crazy stuff from Blake Griffin on the basketball court that he has to do something outrageous to really get people’s attention? We’re already approaching that point with Ricky Rubio‘s passing ability. Rubio makes multiple passes every night that few people in the world can duplicate, but it’s quickly becoming the norm.
The Rubio pass in this clip from last night’s game against Philly is sick – and we’re pretty sure we’ll get some comments saying it’s boring. It’s because you’re used to his remarkable skills:
He even faked k love out wit that 1
nice pass, but kind of a palming violating before he made it
nice pass. minny is one of my favorite teams to watch this season because how they share the ball. and ricky is just amazing passer. i had a chance to watch him live playing my hometeam 4-5 years ago and i didn’t understood all the hype. kid was good but not THAT good. it seems nba spacing is speed of the game benefits him more than europe.
still, he got spiked badly on that layup. that had to hurt.
i was looking at kevin love, like where did the ball go? did he miss the pass, then heard the announcer call the bucket.
#nice
El hÃ¡mster!!!!
Looked like a palming violation to me as well…
I love Rubio.
I never thought I’d ever care to watch another T’Wolves game after KG left but Rubio has changed that. Love is their best player no doubt but I really believe Rubio is what is going to make them really good down the road. That said that wasn’t much of a no look. He seen the man cutting the basketball and then simply looked away as he passed it to him. Still a great pass but the same result would of happened if he passed it regularly.
He seen the man cutting the basketball and then simply looked away as he passed it to him.
that’s the definition of a no look pass bro
TWolves’ awesome Euro connection.
LMAO @ A.R. saying it wasn’t a much of a no-look pass… then acknowledges Rubio looking away.
If there was someone who came along who could throw no-look passes to a cutter without ever seeing the player cutting, THAT guy would be God. Of course he saw the cutter.