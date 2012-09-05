Video: Royce White’s NBA Draft Day Adventure

#Video
09.05.12 6 years ago

So far today, this video is getting passed around more often than a parental advisory CD in fourth grade. It’s a story from the guys at Grantland and Hock Films on Royce White and his journey to the NBA. It follows him throughout the hours leading up to this summer’s draft, and ends on a bit of a cliffhanger. White was considered one of the most talented players in this year’s rookie class but really had no clue where he’d end up because of his anxiety disorder. Check it out because this’ll probably be one of the best things you’ll watch all day.

Will White make it in the NBA?

