Video: Russell Westbrook Fakes Out Shane Battier

Russell Westbrook had a bad stretch for Oklahoma City in its Game 3 loss, all starting when Kevin Durant went out with a fourth foul in the third quarter. The point guard who’s challenging how we think one should play had a turnover, a charge, a missed three and a missed layup. It almost made people forget he can do things like this regularly.

When Westbrook drove the lane here, Shane Battier wasn’t closer than 10 feet the entire time. And yet, with one behind-the-back ball fake, Russ brought one of the NBA’s best defenders on his butt with the fakeout.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.