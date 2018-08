Maybe it was the foul. Maybe the frustration. It probably had something to do with the Knicks being on the cusp of elimination. But most likely, Amar’e Stoudemire simply forgot it was the playoffs and that there’s an unwritten rule about never helping up an opposing player. Either all of that, or he was just being rude.

