Video: Sick 2014-15 Warriors Promo “Built This Town”

With old clips and new, this Golden State Warriors montage video will remind NBA fans the Dubs again seem poised to make another leap. With a new coach, but few other additions, it’ll be on Steve Kerr to get them into the playoffs for the third straight year, and if management has their way, something beyond just a hard-fought first-round series.

The Splash Brothers are still around, even though Golden State debated offering Klay Thompson in a trade for Kevin Love. Stephen Curry is one year older, one year closer to his peak. Andrew Bogut is healthy — for now — and shooting left-handed free throws. Harrison Barnes has gotten one more year of experience and so has an improving Draymond Green. Andre Iguodala is so stoked for the year, he’s playing in preseason games with a broken nose.

Backed by Imagine Dragon’s “Warriors,” this video prepares you for Golden State’s 2014-15 NBA season. According to the video title, the Warriors “built this town,” now we’ll see if they can build a championship.

