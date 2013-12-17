Video: Stance Fusion Performance Socks Officially Launch

12.17.13 5 years ago

Last night, Stance Fusion performance socks launched and now you can purchase multiple unique colors and styles that combine with Stance Socks performance enhancing moisture management, cushioning for your feet, support for your ankles, traction control and compression. All are qualities you need to ball at your peak. You’ve never really experienced how freeing it can feel to play the game of basketball in a pair of Stance Fusion socks.

We’ve already told you about the Dwyane Wade collaboration, and what great gifts the NBA Legend collection or Stance Salsa Socks make for the holidays, but last night was the official launch.

Here’s Stance Fusion’s official launch video featuring rappers, Stalley and Thurzday.

And here’s more from Stance on the technology behind the Fusion performance socks:

Tapping creativity and technology, Stance Fusion Basketball reveals the future of socks. The first ever Stance Performance collection offers the perfect blend of moisture management, cushion, support, traction control and compression. Stance Fusion Basketball also delivers serious style, providing an ideal canvas for expression. The resulting collection is as original as it is functional.

The Stance Fusion Basketball socks deliver clean styles and unsurpassed performance using Triniti Technology, a signature in its performance socks. Triniti Technology is a standalone feature that only exists in Stance Fusion products. It is the methodical combination of traction control, cushion/support, and moisture management.

Stance Fusion Basketball socks are available at various premium performance reatailers including Foot Locker, as well as Stance.com.

[Stance Fusion Socks]

