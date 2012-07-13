Video: State Of Nate (Robinson) – Episode 10

When Nate Robinson and filmmaker T.J. Regan told us that State Of Nate was going to let us in on Robinson’s life, they meant it. In this season one wrap up episode where we get a look back at the entire season, Nate has a sword fight, watches his son play football and we even get a few highlights from his finish to the season with Golden State.

What do you expect out of Nate next year?

